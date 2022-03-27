Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 209.1% in March

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

NAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.34. 78,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $15.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

