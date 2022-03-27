nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) to announce sales of $622.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $627.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $616.60 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $548.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 78,193 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 735,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

