NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $350.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.77.

NVDA opened at $276.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average is $258.14. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

