NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

