Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after buying an additional 737,686 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 630,616 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

