Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 10,046 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 330,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 189,241 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 76,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.