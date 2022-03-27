Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 2,219 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 683,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,981 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

BFAM stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

