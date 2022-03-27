Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 2,273 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of AWI opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.