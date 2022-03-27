Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 874.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 133,055 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.