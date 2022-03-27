Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chemed by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.38 and its 200-day moving average is $479.31. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

