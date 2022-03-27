Oak Thistle LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

