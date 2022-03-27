Oasis Network Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $928.44 million and $43.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

