OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 501.1% from the February 28th total of 475,800 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanPal stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 2,207,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,811,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

