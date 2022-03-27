Oddz Tops 1-Day Volume of $268,565.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $268,565.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.47 or 0.07006367 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,498.07 or 0.99827065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

