Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Boosted by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Okta were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.