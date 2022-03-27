OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

