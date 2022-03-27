OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.88 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after buying an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,310,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,285,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average of $215.74.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.