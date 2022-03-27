OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.