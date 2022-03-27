Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,022.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 700,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.36. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.