OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.96. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.55.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

