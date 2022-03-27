ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 308.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKE opened at $72.27 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

