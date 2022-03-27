Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Open Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

