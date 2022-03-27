Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of OPRT opened at $13.39 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

