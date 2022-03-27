Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.25. Optex Systems shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 28,557 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.
About Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS)
