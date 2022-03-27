Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 289,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
