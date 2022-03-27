Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 289,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

