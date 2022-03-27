O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $703.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.15 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

