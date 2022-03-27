OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.62.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $552.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.23.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

