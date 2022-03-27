Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,040. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $97,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

