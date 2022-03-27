Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

