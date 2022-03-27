Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.
OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.
About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
