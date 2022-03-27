Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

