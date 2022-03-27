Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.57.

OVV stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ovintiv by 532.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

