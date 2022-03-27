Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSFM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

