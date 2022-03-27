Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.82

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.
In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
