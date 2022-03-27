Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.82

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $527,075.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.