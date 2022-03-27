Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $622.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,179. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.72 and a 12-month high of $622.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.93.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.