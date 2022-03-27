Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s current price.

PBLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.17.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

