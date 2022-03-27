Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

ZBH stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $125.28. 1,129,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

