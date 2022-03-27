Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

ZBH traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.28. 1,129,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

