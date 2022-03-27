Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $71.18. 387,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

