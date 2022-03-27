Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.