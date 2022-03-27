Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.99. 65,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.83. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

