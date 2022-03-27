Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.40. 222,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

