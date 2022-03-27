Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Financial Comparison

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gray Television has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Paramount Global Class A common.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Gray Television’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.94 $4.54 billion 6.91 6.00 Gray Television $2.41 billion 0.92 $90.00 million $0.39 59.87

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Television, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Gray Television 3.73% 5.08% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Gray Television shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gray Television pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gray Television pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Global Class A common is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats Gray Television on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve 113 television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

