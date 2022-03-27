Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.08. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Adam C. Gagas acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.