Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

NYSE PAX opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 52.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Patria Investments

