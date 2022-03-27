Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Patriot National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

