Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,154 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock valued at $279,749,005. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,610. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

