Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 262,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,794. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $91.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

