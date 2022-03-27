Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.92 and its 200 day moving average is $414.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

