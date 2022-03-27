Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $22.36 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in PayPal by 37.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in PayPal by 19.7% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.76. 12,373,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,068,868. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

