Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 321,672 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,672 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 56,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894,340. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

